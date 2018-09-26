Broncos' Devontae Booker: Snags five passes against Baltimore
Booker caught five of seven passes for 34 yards and added 10 rushing yards on five carries during Sunday's 27-14 loss in Baltimore.
Booker narrowly missed leading the Broncos' stable in offensive snaps, falling short of Royce Freeman 29 to 26. The snap count and touches were a product of rookie Phillip Lindsay's first-half ejection. The Broncos' offense has been at its best riding Lindsay and Freeman with Booker firmly in a No. 3 role. He might have a bit more value on Monday, however, given his receiving ability and the Chiefs' bottom-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Records three touches•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Limited to 15 yards•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: In line to work behind Freeman•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Looks like top backfield pass catcher•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Outplayed by Freeman again•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Outplayed by Freeman•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio ready to fly
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...