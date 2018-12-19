Broncos' Devontae Booker: Snags two passes
Booker caught two of three targets for 17 yards during Saturday's 17-16 loss to Cleveland.
It feels like just about every Denver loss has come with the Broncos driving for the winning score in the closing seconds but coming up short. That was the case again Saturday when Booker almost saved the day, helping convert a fourth down with a 15-yard catch in the game's closing moments. The Broncos stalled shortly thereafter. The veteran continues to trail both of his rookie teammates in snaps per game as he holds the role of third-down back. Sunday brings an Oakland squad that, despite their struggles, has actually ranked among the best of the league in limiting opposing passing attacks at just 244 yards per game.
