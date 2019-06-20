Broncos' Devontae Booker: Still getting first-team looks
Booker and Royce Freeman got most of the work with the starting offense while Phillip Lindsay focused on rehabbing a wrist injury this spring, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.
Lacking Freeman's size and power or Lindsay's speed and elusiveness, Booker understandably seems to be the forgotten man in Denver's backfield, though his reliable hands could be enough to earn some work on passing downs. The Broncos ideally would like to see Lindsay seize those snaps, but his five drops on 47 targets contributed to a lackluster mark of just 5.1 YPT last season. To be fair, Booker wasn't much better at 5.4, dropping his career mark to 6.1 YPT. If nothing else, he has a good chance to stick on the 53-man roster, as competition for the No. 3 running back spot is limited to Khalfani Muhammad and undrafted rookie Devontae Jackson.
