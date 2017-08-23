Broncos' Devontae Booker: Still on track in recovery
Booker (wrist) should return somewhere near the start of the season and still figures to have a place in Denver's running back rotation, Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post reports.
C.J. Anderson appears locked in as the Week 1 starter, with Booker tentatively expected to fill the No. 2 role once he's available. Sixth-round rookie De'Angelo Henderson has made a case this preseason for some kind of involvement, and veteran Jamaal Charles hopes to do the same Saturday against the Packers in what will be his lone appearance of the exhibition schedule. Given his rookie-year struggles and the depth of competition, Booker may have serious competition for backup work upon rejoining the team. His Week 1 status remains up in the air, but it doesn't sound like he's in danger of missing more than a couple games.
