Broncos' Devontae Booker: Tallies 28 yards
Booker rushed for six yards on two carries and added 22 yards on three catches in Sunday's 21-0 loss against the Chargers.
The Broncos have struggled mightily in recent weeks with defenses keyed-in on stopping the run and forcing Denver to pass down the field. Of the Broncos' backs, Booker might be in best position to solve the problem as the team has continually split him out wide, trying to force opposing linebackers to cover him in space. The Broncos backfield is still run by C.J. Anderson, but expect Booker to get some attention as Denver searches for answers.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Racks up 80 yards in loss•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Carries thrice in return•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Returns to action•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Season debut unclear•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: On inactive list Sunday•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: May not be ready for Sunday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...