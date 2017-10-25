Broncos' Devontae Booker: Tallies 28 yards

Booker rushed for six yards on two carries and added 22 yards on three catches in Sunday's 21-0 loss against the Chargers.

The Broncos have struggled mightily in recent weeks with defenses keyed-in on stopping the run and forcing Denver to pass down the field. Of the Broncos' backs, Booker might be in best position to solve the problem as the team has continually split him out wide, trying to force opposing linebackers to cover him in space. The Broncos backfield is still run by C.J. Anderson, but expect Booker to get some attention as Denver searches for answers.