Broncos' Devontae Booker: Tallies 33 yards
Booker rushed for 11 yards on six carries and added 22 yards on two catches during Sunday's 21-14 loss to Oakland.
Booker circled out of the backfield in the second quarter and caught a dime from Paxton Lynch for 19 yards, just barely missing the touchdown. Lynch tossed a pick a few plays later and the rest was all down hill. Booker has seen a sharp uptick in usage in recent weeks and led Denver's backs with 26 offensive snaps on Sunday. With Booker the most likely of Denver's trio of backs to be on the squad in 2018, expect Denver to continue to feed him to see what they have for next year.
