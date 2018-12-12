Broncos' Devontae Booker: Targeted twice in loss
Booker caught both of his targets, gaining 11 yards during Sunday's 20-14 loss in San Francisco.
Booker was held without a carry for the third time in four games and it was just as well as the Broncos typically efficient run game was limited against a stout 49ers front. The Broncos, with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) now out for the year, have nothing resembling experience at receiver and so teams really only need to worry about stopping the run. On one hand, stacked boxes are bad for Booker, but on the other his role as the pass-catching back can be all the more valuable. That formula might be a tough play Saturday against a Cleveland defense stingy against the pass, but a little soft against the run this season.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Delivers with clutch catch•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Sees just six snaps•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Role declines with Freeman back•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Scores first touchdown of 2018•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Shines in elevated role•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Touch count expected to increase•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...