Broncos' Devontae Booker: Targeted twice in loss

Booker caught both of his targets, gaining 11 yards during Sunday's 20-14 loss in San Francisco.

Booker was held without a carry for the third time in four games and it was just as well as the Broncos typically efficient run game was limited against a stout 49ers front. The Broncos, with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) now out for the year, have nothing resembling experience at receiver and so teams really only need to worry about stopping the run. On one hand, stacked boxes are bad for Booker, but on the other his role as the pass-catching back can be all the more valuable. That formula might be a tough play Saturday against a Cleveland defense stingy against the pass, but a little soft against the run this season.