Broncos' Devontae Booker: Targeting Week 3

Booker (wrist) hopes to be ready for Week 3 against the Bills, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Booker showed up to watch Wednesday's practice with a brace on his right wrist. This may be the first time he's talked to the media since undergoing surgery in late July to address a hairline fracture. The projected six-week timetable left some hope he'd be ready for Week 1, but it seems he's now resigned to missing the first couple games of the season. His absence has freed up added reps for Jamaal Charles and De'Angelo Henderson behind starter C.J. Anderson, adding further confusion to what always projected as a multi-headed backfield. Booker was expected to push Anderson for first-team work in training camp prior to the announcement of his surgery. Booker's role upon returning likely will depend on how Anderson and Co. perform in his absence.