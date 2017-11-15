Broncos' Devontae Booker: Totals 29 yards
Booker rushed for 24 yards on eight carries and added a five-yard catch during Sunday's 41-16 loss to New England.
The Broncos keep teasing Booker's emergence in the offense, lauding his versatility and big-play ability. In practice, the second-year back has topped 40 total yards just twice in six games and has scored once. The Broncos are a meandering offense with three backs splitting carries -- not an ideal situation to hang one's hat on counting for week-to-week production.
