Broncos' Devontae Booker: Totals 42 yards in loss
Booker rushed three times for 21 yards and caught three of five targets for 21 more yards in Monday night's 27-14 loss to the Raiders.
Booker was a triple threat on Christmas Eve as he added 116 yards on five kick returns in the contest. He saw his first rushing attempts in three weeks while Phillip Lindsay was knocked out of the game with a wrist injury. If Lindsay is unable to go Week 17 at home against the Chargers, Booker would stand to see another handful of rushes in addition to his usual allotment of targets.
