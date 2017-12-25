Broncos' Devontae Booker: Totals 71 yards
Booke ran for 47 yards on eight carries and picked up another 24 yards on five catches during Sunday's 27-11 loss in Washington. He fumbled during the contest.
The 71 total yards were Booker's second highest tally of the year. Booker's lone score of the season came in Week 8 against the Broncos' season-finale opponent, the Chiefs, but Denver's backfield is fairly complex heading into Week 17. On one hand, head coach Vance Joseph has talked up the importance of C.J. Anderson finishing the year with 1,000 yards, a sum he is 54 yards shy of. On the other, Booker and rookie De'Angelo Henderson are likely the future at the position for Denver. Anderson will likely get the bulk of the early carries, but Booker seems likely to reach double-digit touches for the fourth straight week, especially if the Broncos go run heavy with Paxton Lynch at quarterback.
