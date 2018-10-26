Broncos' Devontae Booker: Touch count expected to increase

Booker could experience more offensive snaps Sunday at Kansas City in the absence of Royce Freeman (ankle), Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Phillip Lindsay (90 touches) and Freeman (75) largely have split the work out of the backfield through the first seven games of the season. Meanwhile, Booker has tallied 13 carries and 16 catches. Expect Lindsay to earn the majority of rushes between the tackles and in the red zone, but Booker's snap and touch count is due to increase while Freeman tends to a sprained ankle.