Broncos' Devontae Booker: Touch count expected to increase
Booker could experience more offensive snaps Sunday at Kansas City in the absence of Royce Freeman (ankle), Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Phillip Lindsay (90 touches) and Freeman (75) largely have split the work out of the backfield through the first seven games of the season. Meanwhile, Booker has tallied 13 carries and 16 catches. Expect Lindsay to earn the majority of rushes between the tackles and in the red zone, but Booker's snap and touch count is due to increase while Freeman tends to a sprained ankle.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Nearly invisible in win•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Kept to 29 yards•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Catches five passes•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Returns to No. 3 role•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Snags five passes against Baltimore•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Records three touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...