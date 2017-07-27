Broncos' Devontae Booker: Will get opportunities with first team

Booker and C.J. Anderson will divide up the lion's share of first-team reps during training camp, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.

Given how perfectly the Broncos' former offensive staff reportedly felt Booker was for their inside-outside zone offense, his rookie season was mostly a disappointment dating back to his first career carry, which he fumbled. While just a blip on the radar screen, his 109-total-yard effort to close out the season against Oakland showed a glimpse of hope of what he can become, and it's a fair bet that Booker will get every opportunity to show what he's made of this season. Despite solid depth, the Broncos don't have many certainties at running back with Jamaal Charles and C.J. Anderson both coming off of major knee injuries. That should mean plenty of opportunities for Booker, whose receiving ability should be better utilized in Mike McCoy's hybrid scheme.