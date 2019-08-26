Broncos' Devontae Jackson: Gathers just 14 yards

Jackson ran for 11 yards on four carries and added three yards on two catches during Saturday's 10-6 preseason loss to the Rams.

Jackson turned heads early in training camp, but has now averaged just 2.8 yards per carry through four preseason games. On special teams, he's averaged 19.3 yards per kick return. Both averages trail Khalfani Muhammad, with whom Jackson is competing for the RB4 slot. The rookie undrafted free agent might someday develop into a solid threat on offense and in the return game, but he seems to have lost his mojo and shot at making the final roster. The practice squad is likely in his future.