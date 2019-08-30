Broncos' Devontae Jackson: Gets into end zone Thursday

Jackson rushed 11 times for 42 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for two yards in the Broncos' 20-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Jackson came in averaging only 2.8 yards per rush over his first three exhibitions, so he made notable strides in that department Thursday. He also notched his first touchdown of the exhibition slate on a two-yard run in the third quarter. Jackson has been battling Khalfani Muhammad for a backup running back role, and with both players performing well Thursday, it will be interesting to see how roster cutdowns shake out over the next couple of days.

