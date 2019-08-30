Broncos' Devontae Jackson: Gets into end zone Thursday
Jackson rushed 11 times for 42 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for two yards in the Broncos' 20-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday.
Jackson came in averaging only 2.8 yards per rush over his first three exhibitions, so he made notable strides in that department Thursday. He also notched his first touchdown of the exhibition slate on a two-yard run in the third quarter. Jackson has been battling Khalfani Muhammad for a backup running back role, and with both players performing well Thursday, it will be interesting to see how roster cutdowns shake out over the next couple of days.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...