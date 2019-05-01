Broncos' Devontae Jackson: Joining Broncos

The Broncos signed Jackson as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Jackson led West Georgia in rushing as a senior in 2018, taking 215 carries for 1,385 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games. Joining the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, he'll look to follow in the footsteps of his new teammate Phillip Lindsay and make the 53-man roster despite not being chosen in the draft.

