Broncos' Devontae Jackson: Mediocre in preseason debut

Jackson ran for 26 yard on 12 carries and had a 23-yard kick return during Thursday's 14-10 win over Atlanta.

Though it would be unfair to hold a slow professional debut against the undrafted rookie, Jackson's so-so performance paired with Khalfani Muhammad's 74-yard game places pressure on the former. Jackson has turned heads early in training camp, but with veteran Theo Riddick now in the fold and a Muhammad looking like a potential dynamo in the backfield and on special teams, Jackson's road to the roster now looks longer.