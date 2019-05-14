Broncos' Deyon Sizer: Joins Broncos

Sizer signed a contract with the Broncos on Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Sizer impressed enough during Denver's rookie minicamp to earn a spot on the 90-man roster. The 6-4, 280-pound defensive lineman accumulated 138 tackles and 10 sacks across four years at Colarado State.

