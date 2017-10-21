Day was signed to the Broncos' 53-man roster Saturday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Day has resided on the Broncos' practice squad since going undrafted in 2015. The 26-year-old will likely serve as a depth offensive lineman with Donald Stephenson and Menelik Watson both ruled out Week 7 with calf injuries.

