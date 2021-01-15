Spencer returned 16 punts for 253 yards and 15 kicks for 281 yards. On offense, Spencer caught three of six targets for 26 yards and rushed three times for 19 total yards.

Spencer finished the season ranked seventh in the league in punt return yards. That success didn't translate to kick returns, where he finished 30th. Given Spencer's minimal role on offense, it'll be interesting to see what the Broncos do with Spencer this offseason as he enters exclusive-rights free agency. Rookie Tyrie Cleveland, who showed flashes as a receiver in the season finale, also looked good as a kick returner midseason when Spencer missed time midseason while fellow rookie KJ Hamler handled punt returns.