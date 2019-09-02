Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Brings return experience
Spencer, an experienced punt returner from his years in the CFL, will join a Broncos team that was last in the NFL in punt-return average, Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver reports.
The Broncos were holding onto River Cracraft at WR6 primarily because he was the most sure-handed punt returner on the squad. The team upgraded Sunday with the addition of Spencer who, along with ranking seventh in the league this preseason with 103 punt-return yards on seven tries also recorded a 35-yard kick return. On offense, he caught four passes for 39 yards and added 48 yards on two runs. He should be active each game as a punt and, maybe, kick returner and his 4.3-speed could be featured on some gadget-type plays.
