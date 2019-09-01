Spencer was claimed off waivers by Denver on Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Spencer was one of the last players cut by the Steelers, but quickly found a new team Sunday. It's not likely that the CFL transplant sees many targets on offense, but has a history in the return game and could definitely help out on special teams for 2019.

