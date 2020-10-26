Spencer (shoulder) is day-to-day and will be monitored through the practice week, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Spencer missed this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but coach Vic Fangio appears optimistic about the wide receiver's status moving forward. The 28-year-old didn't practice at all last week and will need to get on the field in some capacity this week to have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Chargers. If he can't shake the injury in time, KJ Hamler likely will handle punt return duties while Tyrie Cleveland brings back kicks.