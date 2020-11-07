Spencer (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Spencer was already considered doubtful heading into the weekend, so this news was expected. He'll miss a third straight game, but his contributions as a depth wide receiver won't be affected much because Tim Patrick (hamstring) is expected to return. Tyrie Cleveland and KJ Hamler are expected to fill in on kick and punt return, respectively.