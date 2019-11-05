Spencer caught one of three targets for no gain during Sunday's 24-19 win over Cleveland. He added a punt return of 20 yards, kick return of 17 yards, and fumbled during the contest.

Spencer put his own defense in a bind midway through the second quarter when he took a screen deep in Denver's own territory and had the ball punched out as he was trying to wiggle up field. The optimist will note that Denver is trying to be creative in getting Spencer the ball, while the pessimist will point to Spencer's fumble and minimal offensive production this season and call him a returner rather than a true receiver. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. Spencer's speed and elusiveness makes him an obvious candidate for gadget plays, but he probably won't see half of the Broncos' offensive snaps, like he did Sunday, in many future games. Tim Patrick's (hand) impending return from injured reserve should knock Spencer down the depth chart sometime shortly following next week's bye.