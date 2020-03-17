Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Headed back to Denver
Spencer will remain with the Broncos after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The 27-year-old was a solid player in the return game for the Broncos in 2019, returning 15 kickoffs for 436 yards and 26 punts for 208 yards. His production as a receiver was limited, however, as he hauled in only six passes for 31 yards. Spencer's speed and elusiveness still give him the aura of a player with big-play potential, but it's likely he will continue primarily to handle return duties for Denver in 2020 rather than become more involved on offense.
More News
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Makes mark in 2019•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Fumbles in win•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Logs three snaps in loss•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Brings return experience•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Claimed by Broncos•
-
Steelers' Diontae Spencer: Two catches in preseason finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.