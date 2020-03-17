Spencer will remain with the Broncos after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 27-year-old was a solid player in the return game for the Broncos in 2019, returning 15 kickoffs for 436 yards and 26 punts for 208 yards. His production as a receiver was limited, however, as he hauled in only six passes for 31 yards. Spencer's speed and elusiveness still give him the aura of a player with big-play potential, but it's likely he will continue primarily to handle return duties for Denver in 2020 rather than become more involved on offense.