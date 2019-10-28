Spencer caught both of his targets for 22 total yards and added a five yard rush during Sunday's 15-13 loss in Indianapolis. He also had 39 yards on a pair of kick returns and 22 yards on three punt returns.

Spencer's three touches aren't bad when you consider that he only saw the field for seven offensive snaps. The CFL alum and starting returner showed a little wiggle with the ball in hands on a 20-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter. Spencer's size probably makes him more of a gadget player than anything else, but he should definitely see a handful of touches per game as Denver otherwise doesn't have much speed at receiver following the trade of Emmanuel Sanders.