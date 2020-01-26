Spencer returned 15 kick offs for 436 yards and 26 punts for 208 yards during the 2019 season. On offense, he added 31 yards on six catches and six yards on three carries. He fumbled thrice during the season.

The Broncos added Spencer off of waivers from Pittsburgh just before the start of the season and the CFL veteran quickly provided an answer to Denver's years-long questions at both returner spots. His 29.1 yards per kick return ranked third in the league among players with at least 15 returns and his 8.0 yards per punt return ranked ninth overall. The Broncos tried him out as a gadget player on offense, but his big-play speed did not translate to offense on limited touches and his sure-handedness as a returner did not carry over to offense. He heads into 2020 as an exclusive-rights free agent and Denver figures to keep him for his returning prowess, but will probably add to the receivers room early in the draft, reducing his role on offense.