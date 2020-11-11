Spencer (shoulder) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Spencer suffered the injury during last week's loss to the Falcons, and he appears to be continuing to managing the issue. The Denver receiving corps is all the sudden looking a bit thin, with Spencer, Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) and Tim Patrick (hamstring) all managing injuries during Wednesday's practice.
More News
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Downgrades to out•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Won't play Week 8•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Misses second straight practice•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Considered day-to-day•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Won't face Chiefs•