Spencer (shoulder) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Spencer's on track to miss a third straight game since suffering a shoulder injury in a Week 6 win over the Patriots. His absence will mainly affect the Broncos' return game, so Tyrie Cleveland and KJ Hamler should continue to work as the kick and punt returners, respectively.