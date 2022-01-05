Spencer failed to record a single target in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Chargers.
With both Jerry Jeudy (illness) and Tim Patrick (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Spencer entered Sunday's contest as a candidate to see an increased workload. Unfortunately, this was not the case, as the wideout played just a few snaps and was not targeted by Drew Lock. Spencer remains far off the fantasy radar for a Week 18 matchup with the Chiefs.
More News
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Starting role likely awaits•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Held catchless in loss•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Ready to face Steelers•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Not at practice Wednesday•