Spencer (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Spencer practiced fully Friday, which bodes well for his availability. The return man is unlikely to have much of a role on offense unless fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy -- who is questionable with a shoulder injury of his own -- sits.
