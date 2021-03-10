The Broncos tendered exclusive rights free agent Spencer on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
A midseason shoulder injury and a subsequent stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list kept Spencer to 11 appearances in 2020, but he shined as a punter returner when active. Spencer was one of eight players in the NFL to score on a punt return last season, while his two returns of 40-plus yards ranked second in the league to All-Pro Gunner Olszewski. Given Spencer's status as an exclusive rights free agent, this latest transaction locks him in as a Bronco heading into the 2021 campaign.
