Spencer didn't receive a target on offense but recorded 22 yards on his lone kick return and 10 yards on three punt returns in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Dolphins.
Spencer hasn't played more than six snaps on offense in a game this year. The 28-year-old is the team's primary returner, and he's averaged 18.6 yards per kick return and 10.2 yards per punt return.
