Spencer had an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown during Sunday's 32-27 win over the Panthers. He also had five yards on his lone kick return.
Spencer hasn't drawn a target since Week 6, but he continues to get consistent work in the return game. He earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Panthers and is now averaging 17.5 yards per punt return.
More News
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Shifts off COVID list•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Shifts to COVID-19 list•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Registers 32 return yards•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Questionable after full practice•
-
Broncos' Diontae Spencer: Managing shoulder issue•