Spencer was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Given this development, the McNeese State standout becomes eligible to suit up Week 14 against the Panthers. Spencer has been residing on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 27, meaning a game appearance would mark his first since Week 11. The 28-year-old has averaged 10.2 yards per punt return over nine attempts as well as 18.6 yards per return over eight kickoff opportunities.