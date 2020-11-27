The Broncos placed Spencer on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Spencer has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. Regardless, he won't play against the Saints on Sunday. In turn, Tyrie Cleveland and KJ Hamler are expected to return kicks and punts, respecitively.
