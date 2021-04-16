Spencer has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the Broncos, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.
Spencer will return to the Broncos in 2021 after establishing himself as one of the league's most dangerous punt returners last season. He's expected to maintain a prominent role on special teams but a minimal one on offense, as Spencer recorded just three catches and three rushing attempts for 45 scrimmage yards in 2020.
