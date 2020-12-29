Spencer caught one of his two targets for a 10-yard gain and added a nine-yard run during Sunday's 19-16 loss at the Chargers. He added 111 total yards on five kick returns and 46 total yards on three punt returns.

Spencer doubled his season total of targets Sunday as KJ Hamler (concussion) exited early. The diminutive target was even the closest target to Drew Lock's last-second Hail-Mary heave at the end of the ballgame. If Hamler can't play in the season finale against Las Vegas, expect Spencer to get a touch or two on offense, particular with gadget-type plays.