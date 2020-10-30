Spencer (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Spencer's shoulder injury will cause him to miss a second straight game, setting the stage for KJ Hamler to bring back punts while Tyrie Cleveland handles kick return duties. The depth wideout and return man's next chance to take the field will come Nov. 8 against Atlanta.
