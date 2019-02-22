The Broncos will let Peko head to free agency, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Peko logged just 31 tackles (20 solo) and a half-sack with the Broncos last season and, despite noting his desire to re-sign with the club, the veteran will likely head elsewhere this offseason. At the very least, Peko's durability, with him having played 16 games in all but two seasons, shouldn't be a concern for teams interested in his services.

More News
Our Latest Stories