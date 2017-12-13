Broncos' Domata Peko: Hopeful to play Thursday
The Broncos are hopeful Peko (knee) will be able to play in Thursday's matchup against the Colts, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Peko has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and although he has been limited in both practices this week, he appears on track to suit up Thursday. Expect confirmation of his status to be made closer to game-time.
