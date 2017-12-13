The Broncos are hopeful Peko (knee) will be able to play in Thursday's matchup against the Colts, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Peko has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and although he has been limited in both practices this week, he appears on track to suit up Thursday. Expect confirmation of his status to be made closer to game-time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop