Broncos' Domata Peko: Out for Week 13
Peko (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Though Peko was hopeful to avoid an absence after suffering a second-degree MCL sprain in last week's loss to the Raiders, his fate was sealed after he was unable to practice in any capacity this week. The nose tackle's inactive status in Week 13 will spell an end to his 123-game start streak.
