Peko (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Colts.

Peko has sat out the past two games and was a limited participant in practice this week, but head coach Vance Joseph indicated Tuesday that he is expected to be available. The 33-year-old is likely to be re-evaluated Thursday, which should ultimately determine his Week 15 status.

