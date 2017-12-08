Peko (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Peko was not at practice either of the last two days, but the team is still holding out hope that the defensive tackle will be able to make a return this weekend. Expect Peko to be a game-time decision Sunday, but being unable to practice with the sprained MCL surely isn't encouraging for him.