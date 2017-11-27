Broncos head coach Vance Joseph confirmed Monday that Peko suffered a second-degree MCL sprain in his right knee in Sunday's loss to the Raiders and would be sidelined for 1-to-2 weeks, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming Joseph's projected holds true, Peko will sit out Week 13 against the Dolphins, spelling an end to the nose tackle's 123-game start streak. Peko has registered 35 stops, a sack and a fumble recovery in 11 contests this season.