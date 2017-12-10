Peko (knee) will not be active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

With Adam Gotsis dealing with an illness as well, the Broncos are left with three fully healthy defensive linemen. Peko will miss his second consecutive game Sunday, so the Broncos will likely turn to his cousin Kyle Peko as the main run clogger.

