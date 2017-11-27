Broncos' Domata Peko: Suffered damage to MCL
Peko (knee) sustained damage to his MCL during Sunday's game in Oakland, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The extent of the damage isn't clear, as Peko is expected to undergo further evaluation Monday. However, it's possible his streak of 123 consecutive games -- which is tops among active defensive linemen -- could come to a screeching halt.
More News
-
Broncos' Domata Peko: Will not return Sunday•
-
Broncos' Domata Peko: Heading to Denver•
-
Bengals' Domata Peko: Absent from injury report•
-
Bengals' Domata Peko: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
A.J. Green among notable probables for Bengals in Week 14•
-
Bengals DT Peko out Thursday, but like to play Sunday•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...