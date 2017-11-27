Peko (knee) sustained damage to his MCL during Sunday's game in Oakland, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The extent of the damage isn't clear, as Peko is expected to undergo further evaluation Monday. However, it's possible his streak of 123 consecutive games -- which is tops among active defensive linemen -- could come to a screeching halt.

