Broncos' Domata Peko: Will not return Sunday
Peko injured his knee in Sunday's game against the Raiders and will not return, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.
Peko hasn't missed a game since 2009. That streak will be in jeopardy if he can't heal in time for Denver's Week 13 matchup in Miami.
More News
-
Broncos' Domata Peko: Heading to Denver•
-
Bengals' Domata Peko: Absent from injury report•
-
Bengals' Domata Peko: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
A.J. Green among notable probables for Bengals in Week 14•
-
Bengals DT Peko out Thursday, but like to play Sunday•
-
Bengals DT Peko through for Sunday with elbow injury•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...