Broncos' Don Barclay: Signs future deal
Barclay signed a reserve/future contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Barclay has been a backup for much of his career, seeing spot starts across five different seasons. He has 25 starts under his belt since entering the league in 2012, but he didn't see the field for any team in 2018. He'll enter his age-30 season in 2019 and look to secure a backup role with the Broncos.
